Banks named WIAA Athlete of the Week

— A Sunnyside Christian softballer was one of last week’s athletes of the week, as announced by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.

Emily Banks was chosen for her efforts in 1B softball, leading the Knights to a doubleheader sweep of the Zillah junior varsity.

She drove in two runs in the first game. The clubbed a home run and had 5 RBI in the second game.

The only Yakima Valley neighbor to have an athlete of the week was LaSalle in 1A soccer. Marco Hernandez scored 5 goals and assisted on three as the Lightning won twice to rise to 7-0 in the South Central Washington Conference-West.