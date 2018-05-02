Board to review state school audit

As of Wednesday, May 2, 2018
PUNKIN CENTER — The School District Board will hold a special meeting held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 3, to conduct an exit conference regarding the recent state audit.
The board will meet in administrative office, 1126 Meade Ave.
