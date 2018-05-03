Debra A. Campbell, 62, of Grandview, died May 2, 2018, in Grandview.

She was born Aug. 16, 1955, in Sedwick, Kan.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, WA.

Those wishing to honor Debra’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.