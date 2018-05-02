Driver who caused crash suffers from injuries

— A local man believed responsible for a crash that totaled two vehicles was injured Monday, April 30.

Andy Rodriguez, 22, failed to stop at a west-bound stop sign on Forsell Road, crashing his 1987 Chevrolet Camaro into a northbound vehicle, the Washington State Patrol said in a press release.

The second vehicle, a 1986 Toyota pick-up driven by Michael J. Ebbelaar, 17, also of Grandview, was struck as it passed the Forsell Road intersection, troopers said.

Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, 7:45 p.m. and was thrown from the Camaro.

He was transported to a Prosser hospital to be treated for his injuries, troopers said.

Ebbelaar was wearing his seatbelt and wasn’t seriously injured.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, but inattention is, troopers said.

Rodriguez was cited for failure to stop at the stop sign, troopers said.