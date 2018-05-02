Final days for “Broadway’

As of Wednesday, May 2, 2018
GRANDVIEW — The Grandview High School drama club will present two more performances of Give My Regards to Broadway Friday and Saturday in the middle school gymnasium, 1401 W. Second St.
Curtain is at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment