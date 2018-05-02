Financial aid help offered

— Yakima Valley College will host a financial aid workshop from 3-6 p.m. Monday, May 14, to help students complete either the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA).

Workshops will be held on the Grandview campus, in the main building room 123, 500 West Main St.

Volunteers will be available to help students and to answer questions. There is no cost to attend.

Workshops will also be held Jun 11, July 9 and July 30, at the same time and location.