Grandview tennis pushes into tie for second

— With the season winding down, Grandview’s boys are making a strong push for second place in Central Washington 2A conference tennis.

The Greyhounds knocked Ephrata, 4-1, on May 1 to advance their record to 6-2. They are tied with Quincy, 6-2, and Toppenish is right behind at 5-2. All-conquering Selah, 7-0, is pretty much ceded the title.

Grandview’s girls have not done as well as the boys. They fell again yesterday, 3-2, to Ephrata.

There was no surprise for the Grandview boys in singles play. No. 1 Marc Martinez shut out Greg Wilmus, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 Devin Amaro stopped Xavier Hughs, 6-0, 6-0.

In perhaps the most exciting match of the day, Griffen Allen and Ryan Pugh of Ephrata took two tough sets from, Nathan Barrientes and Abisai Mendoza, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

No. 3 doubles was competitive, with Felipe Ayala and Anthony Fernandez of Grandview defeating Andres Ramirez and Colton Murray, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

No. 2 doubles was won by Grandview’s Augustin Cortes and Nathan Moreno over Kaden Johnson and Tony Ayala, 6-1, 6-1.

Grandview’s girl got victories at first singles and third doubles. No. 1 singles player Vivianna Gill took out Kenzie O’Donnell, 6-0, 6-3.

At No. 3 doubles, Monica Macias and Daisy Lara defeated Elena Duffner and Emily Allsopp, 6-4, 6-4.

At No. 2 singles, it was Ephrata’s Kayla Mullings dropping Alexa Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-2.

In No. 1 doubles, Taylor Perez and Chloe Davis defeated Wendy Garcia and Diana Rodriguez, 6-3, 6-0. At second doubles, Hannah Goodspeed and Roslyn Martin of Ephrata stopped Christin Alvarez and Yanet Cortes, 6-1, 6-1.