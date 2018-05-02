Grandview tennis pushes into tie for second

GRANDVIEW — With the season winding down, Grandview’s boys are making a strong push for second place in Central Washington 2A conference tennis.
The Greyhounds knocked Ephrata, 4-1, on May 1 to advance their record to 6-2. They are tied with Quincy, 6-2, and Toppenish is right behind at 5-2. All-conquering Selah, 7-0, is pretty much ceded the title.
Grandview’s girls have not done as well as the boys. They fell again yesterday, 3-2, to Ephrata.
There was no surprise for the Grandview boys in singles play. No. 1 Marc Martinez shut out Greg Wilmus, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 Devin Amaro stopped Xavier Hughs, 6-0, 6-0.
In perhaps the most exciting match of the day, Griffen Allen and Ryan Pugh of Ephrata took two tough sets from, Nathan Barrientes and Abisai Mendoza, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
No. 3 doubles was competitive, with Felipe Ayala and Anthony Fernandez of Grandview defeating Andres Ramirez and Colton Murray, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
No. 2 doubles was won by Grandview’s Augustin Cortes and Nathan Moreno over Kaden Johnson and Tony Ayala, 6-1, 6-1.
Grandview’s girl got victories at first singles and third doubles. No. 1 singles player Vivianna Gill took out Kenzie O’Donnell, 6-0, 6-3.
At No. 3 doubles, Monica Macias and Daisy Lara defeated Elena Duffner and Emily Allsopp, 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 2 singles, it was Ephrata’s Kayla Mullings dropping Alexa Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-2.
In No. 1 doubles, Taylor Perez and Chloe Davis defeated Wendy Garcia and Diana Rodriguez, 6-3, 6-0. At second doubles, Hannah Goodspeed and Roslyn Martin of Ephrata stopped Christin Alvarez and Yanet Cortes, 6-1, 6-1.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment