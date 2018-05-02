Magic show thrills all

WALLA WALLA — Magician Kevin Allen will present a double magic show featuring with an all-ages magic show 7 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Gesa Power House Theatre,111 N. Sixth St. A kid-focused magic show will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10.
Allen’s acts are all family-friendly, but his Saturday show is geared towards the adults in the audience.
For tickets, call the box office at 509-529-6500.
