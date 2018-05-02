Man with multiple warrants faces new charges

— A Granger man appears in Yakima County Superior Court today, May 2, to face charges for possession of methamphetamine and a dangerous weapon.

Jesus Crus Ledesma, 31, had multiple warrants prior to his most recent arrest, a declaration of probable cause submitted to Judge Michael G. McCarthy said.

Toppenish Police recognized Ledesma yesterday, May 1, and made contact with Ledesma, records show.

After being handcuffed and his warrants were verified, officers conducted a search of Ledesma, records show.

He had a sandwich baggy in his hand and tried to conceal it. The officers noticed, and Ledesma had to surrender it to them, records show.

A crystal substance, which later tested positive as methamphetamine, was inside the baggy, records show.

A large knife was also found in Ledesma’s waist-band, the officers noted in the court documents.

Officers transported Ledesma to the Police Department and found in Ledesma’s possession broken glass smoking pipes they destroyed, records show.

The total weight of the methamphetamine amounted to 2.105 grams once weighed, records show.

Ledesma was transported to the Sunnyside Jail before being taken to Yakima for his court appearance, documents stated.