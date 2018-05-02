Manuel Olivarez, 85, Yakima, died April 28, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Weslaco, Texas.

Memorial was held on at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Ma-nuel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.