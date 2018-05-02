Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 1

Malicious mischief on East Wine Country Road.

Court order service on Nealy Road.

Assist agency on Hornby Road.

Welfare check on East Second Street.

Court order service on Nealy Road.

Court order service on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Lost property on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Puterbaugh Road.

Juvenile problem at Broadway Drive and Cherry Lane.

Residential alarm on West Fifth Street.

Driving under the influence on Interstate 82, Milepost 75.

Domestic call on Conestoga Way.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Court order service on Ash Street.

Assault on Esperanza Drive.

Assist agency on Robinson Road.

Court order service on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious activity on Carriage Court.

Shots reported fired at Division and West Second streets.

MAY 2

Suspicious activity on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 1

Informational call on E Avenue.

Animal problem on East First Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 1

Animal problem on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 1

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Recovered stolen vehicle on East Maple Way.

Welfare check on East South Hill Road.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Code enforcement at South Seventh Street and East Decatur Avenue.

Animal problem on South 11th Street.

Suspicious activity on East Decatur Avenue.

Trespassing on South Seventh Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Harassment on South 13th Street.

Residential alarm on Vine Avenue.

Found property on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem at Reeves Way and North Fourth Street.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Theft on South Eighth Street.

Civil matter on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Domestic call at East Edison Avenue and South Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash at East Lincoln Avenue and South 16th Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Suspicious activity on Scoon Road.

Lost property on South 16th Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Lost property on South Sixth Street.

Lost property on South 16th Street.

Informational call on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Hawthorne Drive.

Resident assist on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal bite on McClain Drive.

Suspicious activity on Irving Avenue.

Resident complaint on South Eighth Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Mental subject on Flower Street.

MAY 2

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Resident assist on Flower Street.

Unwanted guest on SW Crescent Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on East Harrison Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 1

Suspicious activity on South Satus Avenue.

Business alarm on West First Avenue.

Burglary on Ivy Street.

Assist agency at West First Street and North Satus Avenue.

Welfare check on South Naches Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South Camas Avenue.

Traffic stop on West First Street.

Malicious mischief on Mt. Adams Drive.

Welfare check on South Tieton Avenue.

MAY 2

Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue.

Wanted person on South Yakima Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 1

Resident dispute on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at Konnowac Pass and Henderson roads, Wapato.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Welfare check at U.S. Highway 97 and Jones Road, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Bean Road, Moxee.

Prisoner transport on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Traffic stop at Fort and Elmwood roads, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Lateral A Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Sex crime on North Wilgus Road, Prosser.

Traffic hazard on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Injury crash at West Wapato and Lateral B roads, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at West Wapato and Lateral B roads, Wapato.

Threats on West Edison Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Elmwood Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Tear Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on McDonald Road, Wapato.

Prisoner transport on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash at Lateral 1 and Shields roads, Wapato.

Threats on Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.

MAY 2

Suspicious activity on Rocky Ford Road, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 1

Assist agency on Washington Avenue.

Trespassing on First Avenue.

Welfare check at Second Avenue and Eighth Street.

Welfare check on Second Avenue.

Welfare check on Ann Street.

Domestic call at Concord Drive and Second Avenue.