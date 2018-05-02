Prosser Eagles plan benefit

As of Wednesday, May 2, 2018
PROSSER — The Eagles will host a benefit for the Mitch Meeske Family to assist with medical expenses from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the aeries, 1205 Bennett Ave.
A dinner, silent auction, live auction and raffle are planned.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment