Shirley Mason

Shirley Roxane Mason

Shirley Roxane Mason, 68, unexpectedly went home to the loving arms of Jesus on April 24th, 2018, at Ya-kima Valley Memorial Hos-pital.

She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend, she is immensely missed.

Shirley was the youngest daughter born on March 21, 1950, in Sunnyside, to par-ents Titus and Doris Weddle (Van Wechel). Shirley grew up in Outlook, with her fami-ly where she had great pride in Outlook and had many stories of growing up in the close-knit community. Shirley attended Sunnyside High School and graduated in the class of 1969.

Shirley married Ronald L. Mason in July 1976. Shirley and Ronald lived and raised their two children Andrew Mason and Tawnya Peduk in Grandview. Shirley worked for many years at Snokist Growers Packing plant in Grandview and then joined the Grandview School District as a custodian.

Shirley was well loved by her fellow staff and children of the schools where she worked. She was the first woman to become a head custodian in the Grandview School District and retired from her position in 2016.

Shirley loved her family greatly from her husband, her children and to her grandchildren. Her grandson was the apple of her eye and she was eagerly looking for-ward to the birth of her granddaughter at the end of May. Shirley loved all ani-mals great and small. She enjoyed gardening and being in the outdoors.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Titus Weddle and Doris Weddle, brother Robert Weddle.

She is survived by her husband Ronald L. Mason, children Andrew Mason and Tawnya Peduk, son in law Sertac (Serge) Peduk, grand-son Batuhan Peduk. Shirley is also survived by her sib-lings Ron Weddle (Karen) of Sunnyside, Sharon Pina of Grandview, Ray Weddle (Judy) of Grandview, Rod Weddle (Kay) of Grandview, sister-in-law Faye Weddle, widow of Robert.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Satur-day May 5, 2018 at the Val-ley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sun-day, May 6, 2018. at the Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Outlook Cemetery.

Visit Shirley’s online guestbook to share memo-ries at www.valleyhillsfh.com.