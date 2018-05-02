Sunnyside FFA plant sale set

SUNNYSIDE — The High School FFA Chapter will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5, at the greenhouse at 1801 E. Edison Ave.
Friday hours are noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bedding plants and some vegetable plants will be available.
