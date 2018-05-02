Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

By Jennie McGhan
As of Wednesday, May 2, 2018
MAY 1
Gas odor investigation at North 16th Street and North Avenue.
Aid call on North 16th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment