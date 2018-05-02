Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

April 26, 2018

DISMISSALS

Erick S. Ruiz Orozco, DOB 09/15/99, minor in possession and/or consumption, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams, using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jorge Vargas Sanchez, DOB 09/19/61, driving under the influence. Deferred prosecution completed.

Pablo Soto Hernandez, DOB 04/17/88, hit-and-run attended vehicle. Deferred prosecution completed.

Pablo Soto Hernandez, DOB 04/17/88, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

Pablo Soto Hernandez, DOB 04/17/88, driving under the influence. Deferred prosecution completed.

CONTESTED HEARINGS

Esteban Campos Galvan, DOB 07/25/59, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Samantha Rey Bentley, DOB 09/01/90, supplying liquor and/or premises to a minor and maintaining or permitting a nuisance. Dismissed, conditions met.

J. Felix Sandoval Mariano, DOB 07/21/75, allowing an unauthorized person to drive vehicle. Dismissed, conditions met.

Carlos D. Mendoza, DOB 05/23/96, hit-and-run unattended vehicle. Dismissed, conditions met.

Jose Ramon Quintero-Acevedo, DOB 10/28/94, third-degree malicious mischief and reckless endangerment. Dismissed, conditions met.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Rafael Fernandez Rivera, DOB 10/25/83, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,472.10 fine.

Esteban Campos Galvan, DOB 07/25/59, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $1,722.10 fine.

BENCH WARRANTS

Roel Zacharias Martinez, DOB 12/01/92, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Austin Lee Moses, DOB 08/01/77, third-degree theft.