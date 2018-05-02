Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 26, 2018
DISMISSALS
Erick S. Ruiz Orozco, DOB 09/15/99, minor in possession and/or consumption, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams, using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jorge Vargas Sanchez, DOB 09/19/61, driving under the influence. Deferred prosecution completed.
Pablo Soto Hernandez, DOB 04/17/88, hit-and-run attended vehicle. Deferred prosecution completed.
Pablo Soto Hernandez, DOB 04/17/88, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Pablo Soto Hernandez, DOB 04/17/88, driving under the influence. Deferred prosecution completed.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Esteban Campos Galvan, DOB 07/25/59, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Samantha Rey Bentley, DOB 09/01/90, supplying liquor and/or premises to a minor and maintaining or permitting a nuisance. Dismissed, conditions met.
J. Felix Sandoval Mariano, DOB 07/21/75, allowing an unauthorized person to drive vehicle. Dismissed, conditions met.
Carlos D. Mendoza, DOB 05/23/96, hit-and-run unattended vehicle. Dismissed, conditions met.
Jose Ramon Quintero-Acevedo, DOB 10/28/94, third-degree malicious mischief and reckless endangerment. Dismissed, conditions met.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Rafael Fernandez Rivera, DOB 10/25/83, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,472.10 fine.
Esteban Campos Galvan, DOB 07/25/59, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $1,722.10 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Roel Zacharias Martinez, DOB 12/01/92, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Austin Lee Moses, DOB 08/01/77, third-degree theft.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment