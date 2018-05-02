Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
May 1, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Michelle Rae De Boer, DOB 05/03/80, using a personal electronic device while driving. $136 fine.
Armando Escareno Santos, DOB 03/09/60, using a personal electronic device while driving. $136 fine.
Joel Flores Jr., DOB 07/16/98, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration greater than two months. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Yesenia Galindo Reyna, DOB 01/10/81, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration fewer than two months. $100 fine.
Juan Carlos Guenduleim Santiago, DOB 09/01/97, dog running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Animal license required. $100 fine.
Juan Carlos Guenduleim Santiago, DOB 09/01/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Defective license plate lamp. Dismissed.
Jose Francisco Hernandez H., DOB 07/10/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Maria E. Hernandez-Heredia, DOB 07/20/80, speeding 15 mph over the limit. $166 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. No valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Cynthia Trevino Mendoza, DOB 02/22/66, no valid operator’s license. $550.
Adrian Rodriguez Jr., DOB 01/04/98, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Failure to obey traffic control device. $136 fine.
Denisse Romero, DOB 03/29/94, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Alvaro Sanchez Cardenas, DOB 07/25/93, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Reymundo Valencia, DOB 10/14/92, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Operating and/or possessing a vehicle without registration. $100 fine.
Lauren Audrey-Anna Schloss, DOB 12/02/99, two or more stop lamps required. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Mario Tellez, DOB 07/24/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed. Failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign. $136 fine.
Adrian Marcel Villanueva, DOB 11/20/78, dog running at large uncontrolled. $250 fine. Animal license required. $250 fine.
Adrian Marcel Villanueva, DOB 11/20/78, dog running at large uncontrolled. $250 fine. Animal license required. $250 fine.
Adrian Marcel Villanueva, DOB 11/20/78, dog running at large uncontrolled. $500 fine. Dog running at large uncontrolled. $500 fine.
DISMISSALS
Abel Abundiz, DOB 01/23/97, following too closely.
Guadalupe Dias, DOB 09/19/00, failure to stop at signal marking and failure to use a child restraint.
Drew Mathias Dunning, DOB 04/17/80, failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign.
Jaqueline Renteria Robledo, DOB 04/19/00, no valid operator’s license.
Robin Izza Reyna, DOB 11/14/99, no driver’s license on person.
Janet Valencia Vargas, DOB 09/10/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Jennie Sofia Lara, DOB 12/10/90, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Josue Vasquez, DOB 08/04/00, use of drug paraphernalia.
Cristian Alejandro Alfaro, DOB 10/20/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.
Cristian Alejandro Alfaro, DOB 10/20/98, open alcoholic container.
Kristiana Maria Gonzalez, DOB 06/18/97, speeding 18 mph over the limit.
Roy W. Harbinson, DOB 12/12/78, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration fewer than two months and operating a motor vehicle without current and/or proper registration and plates.
Judith Alejandra Reyes, DOB 01/15/91, false reporting.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Roy W. Harbinson, DOB 12/12/78, third-degree theft. Revoked stipulated order of continuance. To serve 364 days with 344 suspended.
Roy W. Harbinson, DOB 12/12/78, Trip permit violation. Dismissed. Third-degree driving while license suspended. Found guilty. To serve 90 days with 70 days suspended.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Olegario Mercado Garcia, DOB 02/26/73, using a personal electronic device while driving. $136 fine.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Marisol Luna Arteaga, DOB 11/11/86, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
PRE-JURY HEARING
Kristiana Maria Gonzalez, DOB 06/18/97, driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana; amended to second-degree negligent driving. To pay $350 fine, plus court costs.
BENCH WARRANTS
Alicia Paulina Allen, DOB 12/12/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Robert Anthony Perales, DOB 04/30/85, third-degree possession of stolen property.
Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, first-degree criminal trespassing.
