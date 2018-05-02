Wildcats girls win, 4-1, in tennis

TOPPENISH — All of the girls matches were competitive when Wapato visited Toppenish for girls tennis May 1, and Toppenish took the team win, 4-1.
Wapato’s lone match win was a battle at No. 2 singles. Arianna Cordova edged Margarita Aguilera 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Savannah Maltos of Toppenish defeated Ruby Colin, 6-3, 6-2, in No. 1singles action.
In No. 1 doubles, Toppenish’s Arissa Diaz and Berenice Hernandez topped Karina Flores and Bianca Gonzalez, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
In No. 2 doubles it was Toppenish’s Julie Romero and Lillie Wesley over Angelina Quijencio and Carolina Rodriguez, 6-3, 6-4.
And in No. 3 doubles, Briana Sanchez and Carolina Irebe of Toppenish outplayed Laika Diego and Ashley Estrada, 6-4, 6-2.
