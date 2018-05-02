Judge Donald W. Engel

May 1, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jorge Alberto Aragon Parral, DOB 12/22/76, driving under the influence.

Julian Lopez Penaloza, DOB 08/30/87, driving under the influence.

Francisco Genaro Martinez, DOB 03/23/93, driving under the influence.

Alyssa Ashley Munoz, DOB 01/06/92, driving under the influence.

Rosa Elizabeth Sanchez, DOB 06/05/73, driving under the influence.

Carolina Jasmine Lara, DOB 03/06/94, driving under the influence and hit-and-run damage only driver duty.

Juan Manuel Rodarte, DOB 05/06/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Nancy Sue Rose, DOB 11/02/78, driving under the influence.

Nancy Sue Rose, DOB 11/02/78, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

John Salgado, DOB 03/20/92, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Yolanda Isabel Sanchez, DOB 12/19/85, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Jose Roberto Carreon, DOB 04/21/91, driving under the influence.

Luis Cerna Macias, DOB 10/03/65, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Rigoberto Cuevas, DOB 02/25/90, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Rogelio J. Jimenez Almaza, DOB 08/23/79, driving under the influence.

Carlos Daniel Garcia, DOB 06/03/99, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.

SENTENCING HEARING

Timothy J. Hofstad, DOB 08/06/74, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Grayson Robert Bofman, DOB 06/21/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.