Judge Donald W. Engel
May 1, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Jorge Alberto Aragon Parral, DOB 12/22/76, driving under the influence.
Julian Lopez Penaloza, DOB 08/30/87, driving under the influence.
Francisco Genaro Martinez, DOB 03/23/93, driving under the influence.
Alyssa Ashley Munoz, DOB 01/06/92, driving under the influence.
Rosa Elizabeth Sanchez, DOB 06/05/73, driving under the influence.
Carolina Jasmine Lara, DOB 03/06/94, driving under the influence and hit-and-run damage only driver duty.
Juan Manuel Rodarte, DOB 05/06/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.
Nancy Sue Rose, DOB 11/02/78, driving under the influence.
Nancy Sue Rose, DOB 11/02/78, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
John Salgado, DOB 03/20/92, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Yolanda Isabel Sanchez, DOB 12/19/85, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Jose Roberto Carreon, DOB 04/21/91, driving under the influence.
Luis Cerna Macias, DOB 10/03/65, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Rigoberto Cuevas, DOB 02/25/90, driving under the influence.
ARRAIGNMENT
Rogelio J. Jimenez Almaza, DOB 08/23/79, driving under the influence.
Carlos Daniel Garcia, DOB 06/03/99, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.
SENTENCING HEARING
Timothy J. Hofstad, DOB 08/06/74, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.
PRELIMINARY HEARING
Grayson Robert Bofman, DOB 06/21/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.
