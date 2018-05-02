Youth award nominees sought

— Nominations are being sought for the Fourth Annual Sunnyside Youth Awards.

Deadline for the nominations in nine categories is May 22, at 3 p.m. Categories include Arts, civic/community service, leadership, academic achievement, school spirit, business/enterprise, family life, personal achievement, and athletic achievement. Awards are for individuals, small groups of nine or less members and large groups 10 or more.

“Elementary students will be judged in a separate category than secondary students,” Peabody said.

The winners will be announced from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at the High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

Nomination forms are available by contacting Christina Peabody, at christina.peabody@sunnysideschools.org.

Completed nominations may be delivered to Peabody at the high school room 122.