The Kentucky Derby Connection

— When Lori and Don Sutherland of Payette, Idaho, dropped in at 14 Hands Winery Thurs-day, they had no idea they would be tasting a wine that is being served at the world -famous Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Lori loves the 2015 Lim-ited Release Kentucky Red Blend and Don who is not a “wine guy” said it was good.

“That’s high praise from him,” Lori said.

“We’ll have to see about getting a case sent home,” she said.

Unfortunately, The Suth-erlands won’t be in town for the equine-themed party to celebrate the143rd “Run for the Roses” being planned at 14 Hands in conjunction with the Saturday race.

A Kentucky Derby view-ing party will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 14 Hands Winery, 660 Frontier Road.

“We are celebrating that we are, again, the official Kentucky Derby sponsor,” Stephanie Mendoza, the senior manager of guest services at the Frontier Road winery said

“We were named the offi-cial Kentucky Derby spon-sored in 2013, and the Ken-tucky Derby Red Blend launched in 2015, with its first vintage beginning 2012,” she said.

Winemaker Keith Kenison is responsible for the blend of Cabernet Franc and Mer-lot with touches of Petit Ver-dot and Malbec grapes, said guest service lead Karen Ballew. The blend gives the wine a smooth, but complex taste, matching its dark berry flavor with a hint of co-coa. flavor.

Kenison has been to the Churchill Down in Louisville, several times, but he won’t be there.

“Other members of our 14 Hands team will be on hand to see the derby and repre-sent the winery,” Mendoza said.

Meantime back home, all eyes will be turn to the big-screen televisions scattered throughout the winery to allows visitors to join in on the excitement of the race.

“We are offering our own Derby Experience, complete with wine specials and a contest for best derby hats, for both men and women,” Mendoza said.

Winery visitors are en-couraged to wear their best derby hat or bonnet for the contest.

They can made them on site as well as decorate their own glasses” she said.