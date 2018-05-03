Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 2

Resident assist on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on East Fourth Street.

Assault on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Crescent Drive.

Resident assist on East Second Street.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Residential alarm on Elm Street.

Court order service on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious activity on Avenue G.

Lost property on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Appleway Road.

Juvenile problem on Cedar Street.

Suspicious activity on Cornell road.

Traffic stop on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity at Carriage Square Drive and Coach Court.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 2

Theft on Bailey Avenue.

Assist agency on East C Street.

Residential alarm on East A Street.

MAY 3

Resident assist on F Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 2

Injured child on Pine Street.

Injury crash on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 2

Domestic call on East Harrison Avenue.

Prisoner transport to Yakima County District Court on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Assist agency on South 13th Street.

Traffic stop at East Lincoln Avenue and South Sixth Street.

Theft on South 13th Street.

Funeral escort on South Eighth Street.

Theft on North Sixth Street.

Unwanted guest on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Rouse Road.

Assist agency on East Irving Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to located on East South Hill Road.

Traffic hazard at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Funeral escort on South Eighth Street.

Weapon offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Trespassing on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on east Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Parking problem on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on West Maple Avenue.

Domestic call on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Parkland Drive.

Trespassing on North Sixth Street.

Vehicle prowl on Liberty Lane.

Fraud on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.

Traffic hazard at Midvale and Alexander roads.

Trespassing on North Sixth Street.

Burglary on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Cascade Way.

Non-injury crash at South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Animal noise on Miller Avenue.

Domestic call on West Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Quail Lane.

MAY 3

Suspicious activity at North 13th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 2

Welfare check on West C Street.

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Informational call at U.S. Highway 97 and East Jones Road.

Traffic hazard on East Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Aster Lane.

Welfare check on South Wasco Avenue.

Assault on South Naches Avenue.

Traffic stop on West Third Street.

MAY 3

Suspicious activity on South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 2

Non-injury crash on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Walters Road, Moxee.

Assist agency on South 13th Street, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.

Traffic stop at East Lincoln Avenue and South Sixth Street, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on Plank Road, Toppenish.

Malicious mischief on Ragan Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Chausee Road, Granger.

Traffic stop at McDonald and South Oldenway roads, Wapato.

Injured child on Pine Street, Mabton.

Informational call on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on North Track Road, Wapato.

Informational call at U.S. Highway 97 and East Jones Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Beane Road, Moxee.

Injury crash on Interstate 82, Zillah.

Crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 50, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Interstate 82, Wapato.

Vehicle theft at North Meyers Road and state Highway 22, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard on Grandview Pavement Road, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash at Larue and Campbell roads, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard at Fort and Lateral A roads, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Plank Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity at Marion Drain and Shaker Church roads, Wapato.

Wanted person on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash at Idaho Avenue and North D Street, Toppenish.

Prisoner transport on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road, Outlook.

MAY 3

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Pearne Street, Toppenish.

Business alarm on South Track Road, Toppenish.

Prisoner transport on South Simcoe Avenue, Wapato.

Lost property on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Vehicle theft on Ashue Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 2

Traffic offense on First Avenue.

Domestic call on Ann Street.

Suspicious activity on First Avenue.

Theft on Cutler Way.

Suspicious activity on First Avenue.

MAY 3

Assist agency on Pearne Street, Toppenish.