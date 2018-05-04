Action-packed weekend gets under way today Hillclimbers racing north of Sunnyside

— With teams arriving as early as two days ago, organizers and riders, families and safety crews are eager for an action filled weekend at Dry Creek Recreation Area.

The Northwest Nitro Pro Hillclimb is arguably the best event in the North American Hillclimbers Association circuit, having been voted Venue of the Year four of the past five years.

The father of professional hillclimber Connor Nejedly, Jim Nejedly, said he’s excited to see how well his son performs this weekend.

“He’s (Connor) coming off a Top 10 finish at the Virginia City Grand Prix 125-mile race in the pro class,” Jim Nejedly said.

That means the family has high hopes for a Top 5 finish in each of the three professional class races — 450cc, 700cc and Open class.

“They improve this hill each year, making it tougher and more challenging for the riders,” Jim Nejedly said.

“The riders have to make adjustments and because it’s different, no one has it in the bag,” he said. “It’s super steep and nasty.”

The hill crew manager and announcer agree, stating the event is more exciting each year.

Chris Lael travels from North Dakota to supervise the hill crew, which is in charge of safety on the hill.

“I’ve been part of this event four years, as well as the Widow Maker in Utah,” he said.

Keeping the riders and safety crews safe is something he’s looking forward to, he said. “I want to make sure everyone goes home in one piece.”

But, the best part is getting up close and personal as he keeps an eye on all the action, Lael said.

Announcer Jamie Deer rode onto the grounds filled with excitement, yelling out to one of his favorite veterans of the sport, known as Buddy.

“It’s round 2 of NAHA (North American Hillclimbers Association) and we’re expecting probably some of the best excitement since round 1 in Tracy because there were different winners in each class,” Deer said.

“Nobody is yet dominating the circuit,” he said.

With the event being one of the more popular in the circuit, Deer said it will be a big race weekend for the competitors.

“It’s be a new hill for everyone with the different variables due to all the work that goes into it,” he said.

The organizers have been working to make the hill more challenging for several months.

“This is unbelievable. It’s the premier site in the country,” Deer said, noting he is the announcer for competitions on the east and west coast alike.

He also noted this year’s competition is going to be recorded and airs next month on MAVTV, which is a premier motorsports channel for subscribers of DirectTV.