Adolfo Rubalcava, 74, Asherton, Texas, a longtime Sunnyside resident, died April 29, 2018 in Lulling, Texas.

He was born June 2, 1943, in Asherton, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to sign Adolfo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.