Katherine Lynn Strong , 53, Wapato, died May 3, 2018 in Toppenish.

She was born Nov. 11, 1964, in San Jose Calif.

A dressing ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the Wapato Longhouse in Wapato, with over-night services Satruday, May 5 and Sunday May 6, 2018, Burial will be at the 1910 Shaker Church in White Swan.

