New chief looking forward to return to state

— The new Sunnyside Fire Department chief is looking forward to serving the community, returning to Central Washington.

Kenny B. Anderson, 48, grew up in the region. He lived in Ellensburg for a time and began his career in Pasco.

He reports for duty as the new fire chief on June 1.

Anderson is looking forward to being closer to family, especially his father.

“I’m trying to be a good son,” Anderson said.

His father still lives in the Ellensburg area and is a hobby farmer with horses and cows still on his land.

Because Anderson grew up on the farm, milking cows, he understands what it’s like to live and work in an agriculture-based community.

“I was a member of FFA,” he said, adding community involvement is important to him.

“Sunnyside is still heavily involved in dairy and agriculture,” Anderson said.

Therefore, he believes there won’t be a lot of culture shock… something he experienced when he accepted a position in Maryland, where he now lives.

Anderson admits he is nervous about the changes, stating there will be challenges associated with being accepted.

“Regardless of where you are, the common ground is we are firefighters — it’s a brotherhood,” he said.

Working in a cooperative manner is familiar to Anderson, who said the agency he currently serves is part of the Baltimore County Fire Department network.

That is an advantage he believes will serve him well as Anderson learns the ins and outs of working in partnership with Yakima County Fire District No. 5.

Overall, he is excited to join the firefighters serving the community, both at the city and county levels.

“I was honored they invited me (to a meet and greet),” Anderson said.

He was honest in asking if the city was serious about the invitation, asking if it was just covering bases.

The genuine interest shown him was encouraging, and Anderson said the experience meeting people, as well as those who will serve under him, was an enjoyable experience.

One member of the community believed he knew Anderson’s grandfather.

In addition to his service as a firefighter, Anderson has a Master’s degree, is a Registered Nurse and paramedic.