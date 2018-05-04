Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 3

Suspicious activity on Hillcrest Road.

Animal problem at Olmstead and McCreadie roads.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Vehicle prowl on Division Street.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Vehicle prowl on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard at Stassen Way and Hillcrest Road.

Theft on Cherry Lane.

Welfare Check on North Fourth Street.

Welfare Check on Elm Street.

Vehicle Prowl on North Euclid Road.

Informational call on Elm Street.

Informational call on West Third Street.

Resident Dispute East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 3

Animal Problem on Mentzer Avenue East.

Weapon offense on Main Street.

Domestic call on West Boulevard North.

MAY 4

Animal Noise on Matthew Street.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 3

Driving under the influence on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

MAY 4

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue, Sunnyside.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 3

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Wanted Person on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on South 13th Street.

Trespassing South 11th Street.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on West Madison Avenue.

Domestic call on South Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash at South 13th Street and East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on South 13th Street.

Sex crime on Gregory Avenue.

Traffic offense at East Custer Avenue and South Seventh Street.

Traffic stop on Scoon Road.

Assault on South Fifth Street.

Juvenile problem at South Sixth St and East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Grant Avenue

Trespassing on South 11th Street.

Animal noise on SW Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North Avenue.

Driving under the influence on Outlook Road.

Suspicious activity on South 16th Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Shots reported fired at East Harrison Avenue and South Ninth Street.

Animal noise on East Decatur Avenue.

MAY 4

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Livestock incident at Maple Grove Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal Noise on Cascade Way.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 3

Assault on North Track Road.

Wanted Person on West First Street.

Malicious mischief on Donald Road.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Resident assist on West Fifth Street.

Animal bite on West First Street.

Non-injury crash on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Wapato Avenue.

Domestic call on West Seventh Street.

MAY 4

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 3

Residential alarm on Plath Road, Wapato.

Burglary on South Track Road, Toppenish.

Animal bite at state Highway 24 and Badger Lane, Moxee.

Threats on Laframboise Road, Moxee.

Residential alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Zickler Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Pipeline Road, Outlook.

Traffic stop at West Wapato and Lateral C roads, Wapato.

Sex crime on Mentzer Avenue, Granger.

Wanted Person at U.S. Highway 97 and South Wapato Road, Wapato.

Fraud on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Traffic stop on U.S. Highway 97, Milepost 75, Wapato.

Resident assist on Fountain Boulevard, Zillah.

Traffic hazard at South Rivard Road and state Highway 24, Moxee.

Livestock incident on state Hwy 24 and South Rivard Road, Moxee.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call at Branch and South Martin roads, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Thunderway Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency Lundberg Road, Wapato.

Resident dispute on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity at U.S. Highway 97 and Branch Road, Toppenish.

Burglary on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Civil Matter on Brewer Road, Grandview.

Attempt to locate on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Price Road, Outlook.

Resident assist on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Welfare Check at Lateral A and Branch roads, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Branch Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Assist agency West Seventh Street, Wapato.

Assist agency on Sunset Way, Zillah.

Resident Assist on Gurley Road, Outlook.

MAY 4

Business alarm on Zillah West Road, Zillah.

Shots reported fired at Lowry and Van Belle roads, Outlook.

Business alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Nation Street, Toppenish.

Vehicle theft on Martin Road, Toppenish.

Noise complaint on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 3

Informational call on Cutler Way.

Informational call on Buena Way, Toppenish.

Unwanted Guest on Sunset Way.

Informational call on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

MAY 4

Business alarm on Zillah West Road.