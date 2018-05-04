Standard Paint and Floors bigger and brighter

— SUNNYSIDE — Standard Paint and Flooring Sunnyside manager Joe Nation is excited to have shoppers visit the new store at 717 Yakima Valley Highway.

“We’re still adjusting our warehouse area, but the retail is ready, and we think it will maximizes the shopping experience,” Nation said.

The store was formerly located at 222 S. Sixth Street, officially opened in its new 12,000 sq. ft. area April 23.

He said the remodeling of the former Nobles Furnishing Store building took nine months to complete.

“We’d optimistically had hopes to be done in three months,” Nation said.

But the wait was worth it, with the building opened up with lots of windows and spacious product displays.

The Sunnyside store has been serving lower valley shoppers for nearly 40 years, longtime employee Jerry Monroe said.

“I started with the company when it was still Shuley's Paint Store at the corner of Franklin Avenue and South Sixth Street,” Monroe said.

Nation, who began his career with Standard Paint at one of its Yakima store, has been the Sunnyside store manager for the past year.



" We have a lot of new materials from flooring to counter tops and even special floor finishes which trans-form the look of concrete.

In addition, we carry Benjamin Moore and PPG (Pittsburgh Paint) and industrial paints for commercial uses.

Nation said the goal of the local store is to keep a supply of materials in stock to help customer’s locally, “…so they don’t have to travel out of town to the big box stores.".

“We are trying to provide for our customers locally," he said.

He said a sizable portion of the new store is dedicated to keeping sufficient carpet, flooring options and all other materials needed to beautify the home.

The store, which employs five people, is open Monday through Satruday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Nation said.

“We are planning a grand opening later, but in the meantime we invite cus-tomers to come check out the store,” he said.