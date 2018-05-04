Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 2
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.
Automatic alarm on South Fourth Street. Canceled.
Child locked in vehicle on East Lincoln Avenue. Child released to mother.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Provide aid and assistance to police on West Lincoln Avenue.
MAY 3
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
