Toppenish man in court on first-degree assault charge

— A man arrested May 2 by Sunnyside Police following an April 24 hit-and-run inci-dent at Walmart faces a first-degree assault charge.

Jose G. Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 23, of Toppenish was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on May 4.

Officer Nathan Porter arrested Gonzalez-Gonzalez after investigating the hit-and-run in Sunnyside, a narrative submitted to Judge Kevin S. Naught said.

It is believed he intention-ally struck Darian W. Ma-honey with a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis, records show.

Mahoney was injured, and Gonzalez-Gonzalez drove the vehicle from the scene, records show.

Video footage of the incident obtained from the store shows the assault was intentional, records show.

On May 2, the Police Department was alerted that Gonzalez-Gonzalez was at the Walmart store again, records show.

Both he and the vehicle he’d been driving April 24 were on the property, records show.

Porter located Gonzalez-Gonzalez in the parking lot and arrested him, records show.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez told the officer he was only trying to “scare” Mahoney when he struck him with the vehicle, records show.

His reasoning was that Mahoney alerted store management of Gonzalez-Gonzalez panhandling on the property, records show.

He also claimed his brakes weren’t properly functioning at the time of the assault, records show.