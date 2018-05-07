Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb professional results

SUNNYSIDE — Top 10 Pro Results
450cc — 1. Jake Anstett (24.035), 2. Logan Mead (25.454), 3. Sammy Hummel (26.113), 4. Joe Shimpam (26.531), 5. Tyler Cardwell (27.237), 6. Logan Cipala (27.483), 7. Austin Cardwell (27.597), 8. Nick Scarlett (31.306), 9. Joey Ruminer (31.763), 10. Travis Whitlock (32.280)
700cc — 1. Sammy Hummel (23.798), 2. Jake Anstett (24.462), 3. Logan Mead (24.579), 4. Logan Cipala (24.842), 5. Tyler Cardwell (25.141), 6. Joey Ruminer (25.451), 7. Travis Whitlock (25.522), 8. Dylan Martin (27.587), 9. Joe Shipman (28.293), 10. Ryan Gallegos (28.513)
Open — 1. Logan Mead (21.792), 2. Jake Anstett (22.379), 3. Joe Shipman (22.513), 4. Sammy Hummel (22.890), 5. Logan Cipala (24.769), 6. Joey Ruminer (25.051), 7. Austin Cardwell (26.991), 8. Ryan Gallegos (27.266), 9. Dylan Martin (27.464), 10. Brandon Whitlock (30.111)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment