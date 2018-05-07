Dirty Thrills Grandview's Weddle first girl to qualify for a NAHA 450cc final

— A weekend of thrills, spills and high-flying action at Dry Creek Recreation Area wrapped up with a Grandview teen surviving as the first woman to compete in the North American Hillclimbers Association event 450cc finals.

Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb has always been 16-year-old Mollee Weddle’s favorite event in the circuit.

Qualifying with the “big boys” for a finals race at her home event makes it even better.

“It felt awesome,” Weddle said.

She believes she’s set a new standard for other women to achieve. “I am proud,” she said.

With the accomplishment, Weddle hopes other women will qualify in the future.

One of her strongest supporters is Jake Anstett, 26, of Port Angeles.

The top hillclimb competitor in the state, he had high praise for Weddle and helped her clean the pits before she took her first run in the finals.

Anstett was the eventual winner of the 450cc with a best climb time of 24.035, while Weddle was 19th with a distance of 905 feet.

Weddle’s performance qualified her for the X-Climb on Sunday. Results weren’t available as of press time.

Of his weekend, Anstett had mixed emotions. In addition to winning the first event, he was second in the 700cc and the open class races, respectively.

“I was protested out of a win in the 700 main,” he said.

Anstett had bike issues after his first run, was given a 15-minute stop to either repair the motorcycle or borrow one.

Just prior to his second run, Brandon Whitlock, 37, of Santaquin, Utah wrecked at the finish line and knocked out the timing lights.

Anstett ended up jumping the lights and provided another run on the hill. Although officials said he had a better time than Sammy “The Silent Assasin” Hummel of Walnut Creek, Calif.

In the open class, he crashed on his second run, which prevented him from besting Logan “The Stead” Mead of Concord, Calif.

Anstett did win $6,000 as a result of finishing first in the Cash Climb.

“The hill has been rougher in spots and the crosslines have been catching people off guard this year,” Anstett said of the challenges faced by the competitors.

For fans and vendors, the competition was exciting.

Jose Bustamante of Prosser’s Ready and Out was serving tacos, quesadillas and other food.

“This is my first time — business was good,” he said.

As for the action on the hill, he said, “I’m surprised… I like the noise.”

Also attending the event for the first time were Ben and Laura Eisinga of Sunnyside.

“It’s a lot more exciting that I thought,” Laura Eisinga said.

Her husband said they didn’t know what to expect, but were impressed with the skill of the competitors.

“The riders make it look easy, but it’s like a rodeo,” Laura said.

“It takes a special person to want to do that,” Ben agreed.

“It’s great for thrill seekers,” he added.