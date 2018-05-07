Granger students to release salmon

— More than 120 Granger Junior High School seventh graders will converge on a lower Yakima River farm Wednesday, May 9, to learn about the importance of salmon in the Yakima River system.

Students will arrive at Horse Heaven River Ranch, 762 South Emerald Road, at 9 a.m.

“The salmon-in-the-classroom program provides students with a very real connection to the river and the habitat it provides,” Ex-ecutive Director of Mid-Columbia Fisheries En-hancement Group Margaret Neumann said.

For several months the students have been raising salmon in their classrooms, learning about the salmon life cycle and the vital role salmon and other anadro-mous fish play in the health of the Yakima Basin and the Pacific Northwest.

Through a series of learn-ing stations staffed by envi-ronmental professionals from Mid-Columbia Fisher-ies Enhancement Group and the Yakima Basin Environ-mental Education Program, students will release their fish. They will also learn more about salmon recovery and how Horse Heaven River Ranch helps salmon and water quality in the Yakima River.

They will also learn about the role each one can play in protecting salmon by advocating for habitat restoration, adequate water flow, and clean water initiatives in the Yakima Basin and be-yond, Neumann said.

“As students prepare to release the fish they have reared, they gain a better understanding of the complex river system from the headwaters to the ocean,” she said.

Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring wild salmonid populations and their habitats through restoration, protection, education, and community involvement throughout our region. Mid-Columbia Fisheries is part of a statewide network of Regional Fisheries Enhancement Groups dedicated to restoring and protecting salmon habitat.

Mid-Columbia Fisheries works with landowners in south central Washington’s Columbia Basin, including the Yakima, Klickitat, White Salmon and Wind Rivers.