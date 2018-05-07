It’s Prom weekend

— With romantic themes like “Eternal Elegance at the Crystal Gala” and “Tuscan Twilight,” ordinary banquet halls and gymnasiums are being transformed into to magical settings for the “night of all nights” for area junior-senior prom-goers.

This weekend, Sunnyside, Grandview and Mabton High Schools will hold their events on Saturday, May 12.

While gymnasiums are a popular venue, more schools are beginning to move off campus to hold their major dance.

The Grandview High School prom will be held at Shiloh Inn in Richland. They also chose the very descriptive theme - “Eternal Elegance at the Crystal Gala.”

Mabton students have chosen to hold their prom at Bella Square in Grandview with the mysterious “Midnight Masquerade,” as their chosen décor.

Sunnyside teens will stay closer to home on Satruday night.

“The kids have chosen “Rustic Romance” at their prom theme,” Sunnyside class advisor Tina Peabody said. She described the theme as “rustic chic.”

Peabody said the dance will be held in the Sunnyside High School auxiliary gym-nasium, and like other dances will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight.

“We held our prom this past weekend, so as not to interfere with Zillah Community Days set for May 11-13,” a Zillah High School spokesperson.

The event, held May 5, was set to the theme “Tus-can Twilight” and held at Masion de Padgett. It was beautiful, set inside and out-side of the building according to all Facebook remarks.

Prosser’s theme was “Enchanted Forest,” was also a popular theme at Toppenish High School.

While Prosser teens traveled to the Uptown Theatre in Richland for their dance, the Toppenish dancers stayed at the middle school.