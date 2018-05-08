Man arrested for methamphetamine and warrants

YAKIMA — YAKIMA – The Washington State Patrol arrested a man last Thursday night who just can’t see to avoid methamphetamine.
Randy K. Ramsfield, 31, was arrested in the 10 block of West D Street, on active possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine warrants from Toppenish and the state Department of Corrections.
During the arrest, he also allegedly confessed to troopers that he had methamphetamine in his sock; a baggie with 1.08 grams was located in his right sock near his ankle, records show.
He was booked into the Yakima County Jail.
