Man arrested for methamphetamine and warrants

— YAKIMA – The Washington State Patrol arrested a man last Thursday night who just can’t see to avoid methamphetamine.

Randy K. Ramsfield, 31, was arrested in the 10 block of West D Street, on active possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine warrants from Toppenish and the state Department of Corrections.

During the arrest, he also allegedly confessed to troopers that he had methamphetamine in his sock; a baggie with 1.08 grams was located in his right sock near his ankle, records show.

He was booked into the Yakima County Jail.