Minor traffic impacts on I-82 west of Selah this week

— If you are planning to take Interstate 82 west of Selah, you should plan for traffic delays.

According to the state Department of Transportation, starting tomorrow, May 8, drivers will experience minor daytime delays on I-82 west of the city.

Transportation maintenance crews are sealing the pavement along a two-mile stretch of interstate this week, officials said.

As a result, there will be periodic single-lane westbound closures through the duration of the work, officials said.