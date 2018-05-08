Pace student arrested for kidnapping, assaulting girlfreind

WAPATO — A Pace Alternative High School student is facing domestic violence charges after allegedly forcing his girlfriend into a vehicle last Friday.
A witness videotaped Estevan Alvarado, 18, of Wapato, forcing the juvenile girl into his car, court records show.
He was arrested for second-degree kidnapping-domestic violence and four counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, records show.
According to a police report, a witness videotaped the incident and shared it with a friend, who then flagged down police. Police verified the identity of the defendants and his girlfriend with school officials.
Alvarado was scheduled to appear in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday.
