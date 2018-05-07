Pitch, hit and run volunteers needed

— City recreation officials are looking for help putting on a pitch, hit and run event this coming weekend.

"We're looking for emergency volunteer help," Recreation Coordinator Lander Grow said today.

Twelve volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, he said, noting more volunteers will make the event more enjoyable and rewarding for local youth.

Two volunteers are need to assist with registration and score keeping.

Three are needed to help with pitching, four with running and five with hitting.

"Please let me know as soon as possible if you are able and willing to help," Grow said.

To volunteer, call Grow at 509-836-6391.