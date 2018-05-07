Poetry slam event set

YAKIMA — The annual Black Box Poetry Slam will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018, in the Parker Room of the Deccio Higher Education Center, Building 8, on the Yakima Campus.
Doors open for sign-up at 6 p.m.
All forms of spoken word are welcome.
Performers are expected to have five poems/spoken word pieces prepared and there is a three-minute time limit for each piece.
The event is open to the public. A small admission fee becomes the prize pot for the top three artists.
