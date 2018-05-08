Sunnyside police arrest several over weekend

Sunnyside police arrested several people over the weekend, including:
Friday, May 4
- Michael Scott Storms, 36, of 1808 Beacon St., Grandview, 9:51 a.m., Grandview court commitment
- Tiffany Ann Bender, 28, a transient Sunnyside resident, 4:32 p.m., no charge listed
- Angel Miguel Sanchez, 29, a transient Sunnyside resident, 4:43 p.m., second-degree criminal trespass
- Marc Martinez, 19, of 1398 Upland Drive, Sunnyside, 11:14 p.m., fourth-degree assault-domestic violence
- Gregorio Alejandro Gonzalez Chavez, 34, of 1203 Swan Ave. No. 6, Yakima, 11:41 p.m., driving with no valid operator license without ID.
Saturday, May 5
- Nemias Neri Rios, 26, of 604 Cemetery Road, Apt. K, Sunnyside, 10:33 p.m., fourth-degree assault-domestic violence
- Rogelio Ramirez, 51, of 3480 Stover Road, Grandview, 11:07 p.m., driving while under the influence
Sunday, May 6
- German Sanchez Valencia, 33, of 190 N. Outlook Road, Outlook, 6:55 a.m., third-degree driving while license suspended/revoked and first-degree negligent driving
- Shawn Allen Kidd, 56, of 231 Swan Road, Sunnyside, 8:42 a.m. third-degree theft-less than $750
- Francisco Natalio Aguilar Gonzalez, 19, of 1700 Cascade Way, Apt. 96, Sunnyside, 9:14 p.m., hit-and-run unattended vehicle
Monday, May 7
- Juan Manuel Magana-Sanchez, 25, of 1215 S. Sixth St., No. 21, Sunnyside, 12:31 a.m., Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
- Alanna Donnel, 35, of 22271 Carhart Ave., San Bernardino, Calif., 5:04 p.m., fourth-degree assault-domestic violence
