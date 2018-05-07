Textbook White wine earns double gold

— A Yakima Valley College 2017 Textbook White Gewürztraminer received a double gold medal at the 2018 Seattle Wine Award contest held in Seattle.

The white wine, created by student winemakers in the YVC Vineyard and Technology Program, shares double gold honor with a 2015 Internal Tempranillo.

The teaching college winery program’s 2014 Primitivo and 2014 Science Fair Carménére each garnered gold medals.

The school submitted four wines and all four earned medals, program instructor Trent Smith said.

The award-winning wines submitted by Yakima Valley Vintners were produced by students completing course work in YVC’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program.

The wines are marketed through the program at YVC’s Grandview Campus which houses a winery facility and tasting room.

All wines submitted were judged blindly by a panel of prominent wine professionals. YVC student wines were included alongside commercial wineries during the competition

Seattle Wine Awards is Washington State's most prestigious wine awards program.