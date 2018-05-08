Ample irrigation water available this season All water rights holders expected to receive allotment

— The federal Bureau of Reclamation's recently released water supply report says there will be enough water for all irrigators in the Lower Yakima Valley this season.

“April’s water supply indicators — precipitation (192 percent of average), snowpack (near average), and reservoir storage (117 percent of average) — are each very healthy right now,” Yakima Project River Operations Supervisor Chuck Garner said. “The Yakima Basin water supply for the 2018 season will be ample to meet demands this spring and summer.”

Reclamation officials will provide monthly water supply forecasts through July.

Specific water delivery levels will not be determined until later in the year after reservoir storage begins to decline, officials said.

The forecast based on flows, precipitation, snowpack and reservoir storage was as of May 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows.

“The recent warm weather has brought on some early snowmelt and increased natural flows, both very normal for this time of year,” Garner said.

If spring precipitation and runoff are unfavorable, Reclamation still expects an adequate supply, he said.