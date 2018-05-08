Doonan crowned Miss Zillah

— It may have been raining outside, but there were no tears inside when Kira Doonan was crowned Miss Zillah on Tuesday night.

Doonan held pageant judges’ attention with a sparkle that shined throughout the evening in the middle school. Her modeling of both casual and formal wear showed off her poise and confidence.

The daughter of Shawn and Kristy Doonan stole the audience’s heart, too, by singing “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again.”

Doonan was also named the top breakfast ticket seller, earning her extra points toward the title.

When asked if parents should monitor their children’s social media sites, Doonan answered: “I do think parents should monitor those sites, because there is a lot of things out there that children and teens don’t need to see.”

Joining her on the court are First Princess Mackey Koerner, Second Princess Macey Emery and Third Princess Crystal Chavez, who was also named Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality.

Drawing a laugh from the crowd in response to her impromptu question, Emery said she was showing a great deal of courage by getting out on the stage in a fancy dress.

“I can do anything now,” she said.

Chavez said she learned a lot about herself during the pageant process, including the fact she really wants to represent her community.

When asked about community service, Koerner said it made her succeed in earning trips to WE Day in Seattle “…two years in a row.”

To earn their spots on the court the young candidates, who all attend Zillah High School, were interviewed, demonstrated physical fitness, their individual talents, in addition to the breakfast ticket sales.

The pageant kicks off the annual Zillah Community Days which begins with a carnival opening in Stewart Park on First Avenue.

Friday night’s” Zillah’s Got Talent” contest begins at 7 p.m. in the park.