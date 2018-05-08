Elect Dufault to state legislative seat

— Jeremie Dufault is a Davis High School graduate who worked his way through college and law school. He is a local real estate developer who provides housing for hundreds of local families and senior citizens.

Dufault also is a major in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he is a Judge Advocate General lawyer. He has served in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Currently, he is a member of the Selah City Council and is active in the Republican Party.

Please join me in electing Jeremie Dufault to the state Legislature.

Dan Bruner

Selah