Girls may join Boy Scouts, but they will be in their own troops Co-ed troops and campouts are out of the question, officials say

— The Boy Scouts of America have changed its name to accommodate girls, who will be eligible to sign up Feb. 1, 2019.

Youngsters involved in what was Boys Scouts will refer to themselves as Scouts, organization officials said. While there will no longer be Boy Scouts, there will be Girl Scouts.

The Boys Scouts change does not affect the Girl Scouts because that is a separate organization, said Barry McDonald, chief operating officer of Grand Columbia Council, umbrella organization to area troops.

The scouting organization will continue to be Boy Scouts of America. At the local troop level, the participants will be Scouts.

The name change will be effective Feb. 1, 2019.

The Boys Scout handbook will be updated to reflect the new name.

“There will be no changes to the scouting requirements for advancement,” McDonald said. “Young ladies have indicated they want the same challenges as boys.”

Regarding campouts, McDonald said they will not be co-ed — boys will be at one site and girls at another.

McDonald expects everything to go smoothly if girls join the ranks. It’s not as if girls are breaking doors trying to get in.

Scoutmaster Sal Cobar of Troop No. 553 in Zillah sees this as no big deal. No girl has ever asked to join his troop, and he’ll deal with it if it ever comes up, he said.

“There’s nothing to address at this point,” he said.

Cobar added that national rules aren’t applied the same to church-sponsored troops like his, which is sponsored by the Catholic Church of Zillah.

If you were under the impression girls will be joining boys, you were mistaken.

Starting on Feb. 1. 2019, Troop No. 641 Scoutmaster Brian Bell said, Scouts BSA, will continue to offer scouting in single-gender troops.

If girls join BSA scouting in Prosser, they will not be placed in Troop No. 641. They will have their own troop number.

In that case, Bell said, it would be ideal to find a woman he could tutor to become scoutmaster.

Troop No. 641 is a Mission of the United Methodist Church, Bell said. No one will be turned away because the church believes it must serve everyone.

“But we’re not going to mix boys and girls,” he said. “The church doesn’t want that, and neither do the Scouts.”