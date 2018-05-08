Ki-Be superintendent finalists announced

— The Kiona-Benton School Board on Tuesday announced the names of the finalists for its superintendent post.

The finalists are:

• JoAnne Fabian, Tukwila School District chief academic officer

• Mark Heid, Goldendale School District superintendent

• Christopher Nesmith, West Valley (Yakima) School District superintendent intern.

• Peter Peterson, Walla Walla School District director of assessment and student services.

They will be presented during a fourm at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17.