Mas, an old friend on the diamond

— He stood like an old friend, a little bent at the waist. He walked like an old friend, sort of gingerly but with a spring, like he was wearing Hush Puppies.

But, because of the protective facemask, I couldn’t be sure the umpire was Mas Seto until I asked the Grandview softball coach. Before leaving, I chatted with Mas for just a moment.

Driving back to Sunnyside, I started reminiscing about why I had known him.

The first time I saw Mas was about 60 years ago, maybe 59 or 58. He was playing baseball for Mabton against Granger. He was also on the Viking basketball team.

He was an excellent athlete.

The cool thing about Friday’s chance meeting was that Mas is still going strong on the athletic field. And he’s barely 74.

That surprised me. I’m 73, and I thought he was about 66, 67. I always thought he was years younger.

So, I chatted with brother Bob on the phone about it.

“I think he was a freshman when Mel Stottlemyre (Yes, Yankee pitching ace Mel) was a senior,” Bob said.

That could be. If everything went according to Hoyle, Stottlemyre graduated in the spring of 1959, which would have been Mas’ first season of Mabton baseball.

When Stottlemyre became the ace of the Yankees in 1964, all of the guys who played with or against him in high school came out of the woodwork. And there were a bunch in Granger.

I returned from the U.S. Air Force in January of 1969. One of the first things I did was visit Granger brothers, pitcher Jess and catcher Joe Salinas to ask about the Granger town team. It was defunct.



Granger without a town team? Well, that just couldn’t be.

I called Joe and Jess and invited them to join the team Bob and I were going to form. They did, and so did fast-balling Pete Maltos and curve-balling Frank Salinas.

We also had Bob’s best friend, the late Ray Maltos, grandfather of Sunnyside star receiver and track sprinter Nathan Maltos. He was the biggest, fastest 5-4, 150-pound kid I ever saw.

He hit a home run over the high school gym, which was 30-40 feet high and 300 feet from home plate. He scored more than 20 touchdowns his senior year, and he ran 100 yards in 9.9 seconds, equivalent to 10.8 for 100 meters.

Bob was a great baseball player. He hit three home runs, one over the the gym, during a doubleheader. He was the No. 1 pitcher and cleanup hitter on the unbeaten Valley A League high school champs of 1969.

Most of the rest of the players were fair-to-good. But they came and went, as was the reality of town team baseball.

Except for the core mentioned above and utility player Rudy Guzman and left-fielder Ron Alvarado, buddies with Bob and Ray. They stayed with the team until 1975, when I shut it down. I was 30 that year, and the guys were enjoying slow-pitch softball more than baseball.

Through those six years, we improved the team and the league. The last two years, our puny little farm boys were battling in a league that included Richland (Tri-City college players), St., John (WSU, EWU, Gonzaga) and La Grande (EOU).

Sunnyside, with the late Denny Grant coaching, had a team of the best American Legion players from Sunnyside, Grandview and Prosser. Bob would have been on that team, but I wouldn’t let him out of his contract.

Baseball was great, but the friendships were better. Loren King of Prosser will go out of his way to greet me today.

I met him while he pitched for Grant. He was this hulking kid (6-3, 6-4 and 200) who could really throw. I can’t remember how or why it happened, but he played for us our last year or two.

I don’t remember the year, probably 1970, when Mas Seto decided to play for us. He stayed with us to the end.

Mas hit for average, ran the bases quite well and played excellent defense anywhere on the field.

But Mas was special in another way.

True or not, it spread through the players that Mas was skilled in the martial arts. He was a karate black belt or something just as good.

The only time I thought the story was true was during the second of two doubleheaders against St. John in Spokane one weekend. A St. John batter hit a grounder that our guy fielded awkwardly and then threw off balance to Mas at first base. Mas had to leap high and into the baseline, to make the catch. A collision was assured.

With great peripheral vision, Mas caught the ball and saw the runner bearing down. Still in the air, he put a hard knee into the runner’s chest and flattened him. I had to quiet my players, who were cheering. They had found that runner to be a cocky hotdog the previous day.

But the first time I heard about this martial arts stuff was just before a game at the state prison in Walla Walla. As instructed, the players got into a single file to enter. Ray Maltos, at the front of the line, looked around and blurted:

“Where’s Mas? Mas you get up here and go in first.”

— Ted Escobar is the managing editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at tescobar@dailysunnews.com.