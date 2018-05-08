Mother, son arrested Family dispute ends with mother hitting son in forehead with a piece of wood

— A local woman found herself in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday after hitting her son in the forehead with a piece of wood.

Melinda Tobias, also known as “Melinda Leos,” 42, was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail for second-degree assault domestic violence following a family dispute that involved her son, Ricardo Torres, on Saturday, May 5, Toppenish police records show.

She appeared before Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught on Monday.

Toppenish police responded to 101 S. J St. for a possible domestic incident at about 12:46 p.m. Saturday court records show. Zillah officers responded, too, as backup.

On arrival, police found Torres had minor injuries to his neck, right leg, right knuckles and his forehead, records show.

Police interviewed several people in the home and determined the incident began as a dispute between Torres and his step-father, Carlos Tobias.

That’s when Melinda Tobias became involved, first trying to strike her son in the head with a lamp, then striking him with a piece of wood, records show.

Records show Torres’ step-father and mother “double teamed him during the assault.”

Witness Jennifer Garcia corroborated the story, telling police that Torres was telling his siblings to clean up when Tobias pushed his step-son down the stairs and Melinda Tobias moved to attack her son with a lamp, records show.

The story Melinda Tobias recounted was one of self-defense, court records show, noting she claimed she hit her son with a piece of wood for protection.

Police checking the backgrounds of those in the altercation found that Garcia had a no-contact order in place prohibiting Torres from being near her, court records show. As a result, Torres was arrested for violation of an anti-harassment order.

Torres was transported to Sunnyside, where he was booked into the municipal jail, records show.

Police also arrested Melinda Tobias for second-degree assault, court records show. She was taken to the Yakima County Jail.

Children present in the home were released to Melinda Tobias’ parents, court records show.

Several hours later, Carlos Tobias went to the police station and provided a written statement claiming Torres attacked him from behind during the incident earlier in the day, records show.

Carlos Tobias was cited and released for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.