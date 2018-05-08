Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 4

Residential alarm on Crescent Drive.

Welfare check on Wilson Highway.

Assault on West Second Street.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Animal problem on West Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Grandridge Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on North Fourth Street.

Animal bite on Hillcrest Road.

Court order service on Powell Street.

Suspicious activity on Powell Avenue.

Animal problem on Hillcrest Road.

Assist agency on North Hinzerling Road, Prosser.

Trespassing on East Wine Country Road.

Informational call on Avenue G.

Assist agency on Avenue H.

Lobby contact on Stassen Way.

Informational call on West Second Street.

MAY 5

Suspicious activity on Avenue F.

Suspicious activity on Vista Drive.

Assist agency on B Street, Mabton.

Welfare check at South Euclid Road and Stassen Way.

Residential alarm on Sandy Lane.

Suspicious activity at West Fifth Street and Stassen Way.

Noise complaint on Arteaga Circle.

Animal problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway.

Traffic hazard on Larson Street.

Residential alarm on Conestoga Way.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 73.

Assist agency on Chukar Lane, Sunnyside.

MAY 6

Driving under the influence on West Fifth Street.

Resident assist on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on Stover Road.

Noise complaint on Elm Street.

Assist agency on Michael Court.

Suspicious activity at Cherry Lane and Broadway Drive.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

Parking problem at Cherry Lane and Broadway Drive.

Unwanted guest on East Fifth Street.

Animal problem on Victoria Circle.

Welfare check at West Wine Country and Stover roads.

Emergency on North Euclid Road.

Assist agency on Zorada Road.

Suspicious activity on Hillcrest Road.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

MAY 7

Funeral escort on Missouri Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Attempt to locate on Velma Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Velma Avenue.

Vehicle theft on West Wine Country Road.

Resident assist at Nicka Road and Broadview Drive.

Resident assist on Conestoga Way.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Resident assist on Wallace Way.

Suspicious activity on Nicka Road.

Juvenile problem on Carriage Court.

Noise complaint at South Euclid Road and West Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 73.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 75.

MAY 8

Suspicious activity on Monty Python Lane.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 4

Informational call on Main Street.

Court order service on LaPierre Road.

Wanted person on LaPierre Road.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Zillah West Road, Zillah.

MAY 5

Livestock incident on F Avenue.

Business alarm on E Avenue.

Residential alarm on East A Street.

Livestock incident on Guzman Avenue.

Assist agency on state Highway 223, Toppenish.

Theft on Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on West Boulevard North.

MAY 6

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Harassment on East Street.

Assist agency on Nass Road.

Welfare check on Railroad Avenue.

MAY 7

Animal problem on Mentzer Avenue.

Burglary on Dean Avenue.

Welfare check on Bailey Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Arms Road, Outlook.

Domestic call call call on Fourth Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 4

Recovered stolen property on Washington Street.

MAY 5

Sex crime on B Street.

MAY 6

Animal problem on Sixth Avenue.

Sex crime on Fourth Avenue.

Theft on Adams Street.

MAY 7

Animal problem at Cedar and Main streets.

MAY 8

Vehicle theft on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 4

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Tacoma Avenue.

Code enforcement East Franklin Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Sex crime on South Hamilton Drive.

Prisoner transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise Complaint on Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforcement on Covey Lane.

Parking Problem on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on Riverside Terrace.

Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Residential alarm on Sunnyside Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on Picard Place.

Trespassing on South 11th Street.

Trespassing on Upland Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suicidal Person on North 1Sixth Street.

Disorderly conduct on South Sixth Street.

Civil matter on North 1Sixth Street.

Resident Assist on East Edison Avenue.

Livestock incident on South 12th Street.

Domestic call call at Grant Avenue and South Sixth Street.

Found Property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on South 1Fourth Street.

Animal Problem on South 11th Street.

Traffic Hazard at Beckner Alley and North 1Sixth Street.

Wanted Person on East Harrison Avenue.

Welfare Check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Prisoner transport on Jerome Avenue, Yakima.

Warrant service at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Traffic offense on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic Offense at state Highway 241 and Factory Road.

Traffic offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

MAY 5

Resident assist at West Riverside Avenue and Heffron Street.

Noise complaint on Kearney Avenue.

Traffic offense on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist at South 13th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Barnard Boulevard.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 62.

Assist agency at Ferson and East Edison roads.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity at South Fourth Street and Grant Avenue.

Traffic Hazard at East Edison Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Utility problem at South Sixth Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Waneta Road.

Welfare check on Reeves Way.

Non-injury crash on East Allen Road.

Malicious mischief on Waneta Road.

Informational call on South Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash North Sixth Street.

Noise complaint on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on North Eastway Drive.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Riverside Terrace.

Animal problem on Hawthorne Drive.

Hit-and-run crash on West Cascade Way.

Suicidal person on Roosevelt Court.

Resident assist on North Ninth Street.

Missing Person on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Covey Lane.

Suicidal Person on Sheller Road.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Resident assist on SW Crescent Avenue.

Traffic hazard in the area of Lincoln and Harrison avenues.

Utility problem at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Civil matter on McClain Drive.

Domestic call on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious activity on Victory Way.

Driving under the influence at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.

Resident assist on West Cascade Way.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on West Edison Avenue.

Shots reported fired on Chukar Lane.

Trespassing on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on West South Hill Road.

Traffic hazard at South First Street and East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on Irving Avenue.

MAY 6

Suspicious activity at North 13th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Thompson Drive.

Resident assist at Interstate 82 and Midvale Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant Service on Homer Street.

Utility problem on McClain Drive.

Welfare check on South Eighth Street.

Suspicious activity on West South Hill Road.

Traffic hazard at East Edison Avenue and Barnard Boulevard.

Suspicious activity at Columbia Avenue and Upland Drive.

Assault on Reeves Way.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

Injury crash at North 13th Street and East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Sex crime on Saul Road.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Trespassing on South 11th Street.

Animal problem on South 12th Street.

Missing person on Hemlock Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Malicious mischief on South First Street.

Found Property at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Riverside Terrace.

Lost property at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Victory Way.

Missing person at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Noise Complaint on Gregory Avenue.

Unwanted Guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on Ridgeway Loop.

Intoxicated person on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on Roosevelt Court.

Intoxicated person on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

MAY 7

Resident assist on Upland Drive.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Informational call on South Fourth Street.

Unwanted guest on West Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Harrison Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Informational call on McClain Drive.

Welfare check on Barnard Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Theft on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on West Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Theft on Reeves Way.

Informational call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on South Sixth Street.

Traffic Hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on South Fourth Street.

Disorderly conduct on Waneta Road.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Resident assist on Grant Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Parkland Drive.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Threats on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on Midvale Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 73.

MAY 8

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Ninth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 4

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

Kidnapping on South Simcoe Avenue.

Non-injury crash at South Camas Avenue and French Lane.

Emergency on East Second Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

MAY 5

Residential alarm on Mt. Adams Drive.

Emergency on South Simcoe Avenue.

Parking problem on East D Street.

Residential alarm on South Wasco Avenue.

Domestic call on South Naches Avenue.

MAY 6

Call on South Simcoe Avenue.

MAY 7

Residential alarm on West B Street.

Parking problem on Paschke Avenue.

Business alarm on South Wapato Avenue.

Resident assist on South Wasco Avenue.

Assault at U.S. Highway 97 and West Wapato Road.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Resident assist on South Wasco Avenue.

MAY 8

Weapon assault on East Second Street.

Vehicle theft on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 4

Illegal dumping at Grandview Pavement Road and state Highway 241, Mabton.

Injury crash Woodworth Road, Grandview.

Assist agency at U.S. Highway 97 and East Jones Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on South Fisher Road, Mabton.

Resident assist on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Trespassing on Abella Lane, Toppenish.

Resident assist on Nass Road, Granger.

Traffic hazard at West Wapato and Lateral A roads, Wapato.

Theft on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Sex crime on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Business alarm on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Assist agency on Evans Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Donald Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Attempt to locate on Balsam Lane, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Germantown Road, Toppenish.

Resident dispute on Gulden Road, Mabton.

Vehicle fire at Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Glade Road, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash at state Highway 241 and Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity at Campbell and Hoffer roads, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Burr Street, Buena.

Suspicious activity on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Malicious mischief on North Bonair Road, Zillah.

MAY 5

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Balsam Lane, Wapato.

Attempt to locate on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Second Street, Outlook.

Resident assist on Jackson Street, Mabton.

Suspicious activity at Ferson and East Edison roads, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Unwanted guest on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Vehicle theft on White Road, Zillah.

Resident assist on Jones Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident at Outlook and Price roads, Outlook.

Civil matter on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on state Highway 223, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Intoxicated person on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Civil matter on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Court order violation on Beam Road, Granger.

Suicidal person on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check at Bus and Foxx roads, Mabton.

Resident assist on Kawichan Drive, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Informational call on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Animal noise on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Juvenile problem on Ebony Lane, Wapato.

MAY 6

Runaway juvenile on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Becker Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Stover Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop at U.S. Highway 97 and Kays Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Lateral 1 Road, Wapato.

Assault on Floral Lane, Outlook.

Business alarm on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on Mamachat Lane, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Chase Road, Grandview.

Crash at Campbell and West Wapato roads, Wapato.

Attempt to locate on Arms Road, Outlook.

Burglary on Gap Road, Granger.

Unwanted guest on Wellner Road, Outlook.

Assault on Price Road, Outlook.

Suicidal person on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Animal problem on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity at Scoon Road and Flagstone Lane, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on west Eighth Street, Wapato.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 73.

MAY 8

Unwanted guest on Fir Lane, Wapato.

Assist agency on East Second Street, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Germantown Road, Toppenish.

Livestock incident at Lateral 1 and Coe roads, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 4

Resident assist on Merclyn Lane.

Theft on Edson Street.

Court order violation on Second Avenue.

Business alarm on First Avenue.

Suspicious activity on First Avenue.

Suspicious activity on First Avenue.

Suspicious activity on First Avenue.

Business alarm on Zillah West Road.

MAY 5

Animal problem on Maple Way.

Assist agency on South J Street, Toppenish.

Noise complaint on Concord Street.

Noise complaint on Ellen Lane.

Intoxicated person at Third Avenue and North Eighth Street.

Business alarm on Zillah West Road.

MAY 6

Emergency on Seventh Street.

Assist agency on Cheyne Road.

Suspicious activity on Merwin Court.

Resident complaint on Merwin Court.

Assist agency on West Second Avenue.

Utility problem on North Eighth Street.

Assist agency on Chaparral Avenue, Toppenish.

Trespassing on Edson Street.

Civil matter on Maple Way.

MAY 7

Theft on Merclyn Lane.

Informational call on Third Avenue.

MAY 8

Business alarm on Second Avenue.