State lawmaker changes name

— A local lawmaker has changed her last name following a divorce.

Effective Monday, May 7, state Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale, changed her last name to her maiden name, Mosbrucker.

The name change also means a change in her email address and webpage for legislative matters, she said.

Her new email is Gina.Mosbrucker@leg.wa.gov and webpage is RepresentativeGinaMosbrucker.com.

Her legislative telephone number in Olympia remains the same, 360-786-7856.

Mosbrucker said her name change will not affect her dedication and commitment to serving the people of the 14th Legislative District.

Mosbrucker has been representing the district, which includes Goldendale and eastern Klickitat County, since 2015.